New MG HS SUV revealed with new look and 75-mile electric range PHEV option

The new MG HS SUV – MG’s largest SUV – arrives boasting a new look, more room and a choice of petrol and PHEV powertrains.

MG teased the arrival of a new MG HS to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, promising a more sophisticated car with a new look, more room and a BIK-gaming PHEV range.

Now, the new HS is revealed and what MG had already told us – and what we speculated when MG teased the new HS – is confirmed.

The changes for the new HS include an increase in length, width and wheelbase – creating more room inside – with a more coupe roofline and an interior with a pair of 12.3″ screens, improved materials and switchgear and a bigger boot.

Powertrain options are MG’s 1.5T petrol engine with 168bhp and priced from £24,995 for the HS SE and £27,495 for the HS Trophy, with the SE PHEV version starting at £31,495 and the HS Tropy PHEV from £33,995.

Perhaps the biggest news is the new PHEV powertrain – which is borrowed from the Roewe RX5 – which uses the 1.5T petrol engine and an electric motor delivering almost 300bhp combined, with the motor powered by a 24.7kWh battery for an official EV range of 75 miles – good enough for a 5% BIK rate.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning at MG Motor UK, said:

The outgoing HS SUV has been immensely popular. However, the new SE and Trophy models raise the bar with even more equipment and functionality, a distinctive MG appearance that sets the HS apart from other SUVs and a choice of advanced petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains. This strong MG all-rounder is now adding even more to its game.

The new MG HS ICE versions are now on sale, with PHEV versions on sale in September.