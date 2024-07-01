New MG HS to debut at Goodwood to take aim at SUVs like the Kia Sportage

A new MG HS will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, promising to be more sophisticated and with a class-leading range for the PHEV.

It’s taken rather a long time for China’s SAIC to deliver MG models with proper appeal, but it’s now doing good business with the MG4 EV and the rest of its range too, and has even managed to deliver an all-new electric roadster with the MG Cyberster.

Aimed at the ‘budget’ end of the market, MG is now trying to deliver more sophisticated offerings, and is promising that the new MG HS – which will debut this month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, will offer exactly that.

Not only is MG claiming the new HS (teased above) will be more sophisticated, but it will also offer an unmatched all-electric range for the new PHEV model.

That’s about all MG has to say so far ahead of the debut, but it looks like this new MG HS – which was only facelifted last year – is based on another of SAIC’s cars, the Roewe RX5, so we can probably expect the tech spec to be similar.

It seems likely the new MG HS will use a version of the current HS’s 1.5-litre petrol good for 160bhp, but it’s probably the PHEV which will grab the headlines.

In the Roewe RX5 PHEV there’s a 21.4kWh battery powering an electric motor which, under WLTP testing, could give the new HS PHEV an EV range of up to 70 miles.

All will be revealed at Goodwood.