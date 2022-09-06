New Nissan X-Trail REVEALED – costs from £32k

The new Nissan X-Trail is finally revealed in UK guise, with petrol and e-Power hybrid options and five trim levels. Costs from £32,030.

The arrival of the new Nissan X-Trail has been a long time coming, but Nissan has finally revealed the new X-Trail as the Qashqai’s big brother.

With looks that are familiar from the Qashqai, Nissan looks to have moved the X-Trail more upmarket, not just with how it looks on the outside, but with more technology and a more refined interior too. Despite that, prices start from a not unreasonable £32,030 for the X-Trail Visia.

Powertrain options start with a mild hybrid 1.5-litre petrol good for 163bhp, complete with Xtronic CVT ‘box and variable compression, able to get to 62mph in 9.6 seconds and on to 124mph, with official economy of up to 29mpg.

But the powertrain of choice will be Nissan’s e-Power setup, using a 1.5-litre petrol engine to power an e-motor for smooth and instant power delivery, with 201bhp on tap (211bhp if you opt for the e-force AWD version) and economy of almost 50mpg.

The full range of trim options is the X-Trail Visia (from £32,030), the X-Trail Acennta Premium (from £33,705), the X-Trail N-Connecta (from £36,530), the X-Trail Tekna (from £39,850) and the X-Trail Tekna + (from £42,520).

On top of that, adding the e-Power option adds £2,435 to the price, e-Force is another £2,200 and a 7-seat option costs £1,000.

Inside, there are ’35 inches of screen’ to cover instrumentation and infotainment, new premium materials, smart features, actual buttons for key actions, wireless smartphone charging pad and white ambient lighting, as well as rear passenger doors which open almost 90 degrees to make getting little ‘uns in a breeze.

Pre-orders for the new Nissan X-Trail are now open with first deliveries due in October.