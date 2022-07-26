New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Prototype PREVIEWS new GT3 RS debuting on 17 August

A new Porsche 911 GT3 RS will debut on 17 August with a raft of aerodynamic and chassis tweaks, previewed by a 911 GT3 RS Prototype.

It’s almost eighteen months since the current Porsche 911 GT3 arrived, since when we’ve also had a more subtle take with the 911 GT3 Touring Package. And now it’s almost time for the proper hardcore GT3 – the 911 GT3 RS.

The GT3 RS will debut on 17 August, ahead of which Porsche has released a single image (above) of a GT3 RS Prototype to whet appetites. Porsche’s Andreas Preuninger said:

The new 911 GT3 RS is even more optimised for track use than its predecessors. The spontaneously responsive, high-revving four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine with approximately 500 PS has proven ideal for use at track days and club sport events. That’s why we focused primarily on aerodynamics and chassis questions in the development of the new 911 GT3 RS.

The comments by Preuninger seem to suggest the GT3 RS will make do with the same power as the regular GT3, with a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six with 503bhp and 347lb/ft of torque, with its track performance edge coming from chassis and aerodynamic tweaks.

That power will probably go to the back wheels through a seven-speed PDK ‘box, with tweaks including wider wheel arches, bigger air intakes, big back wing and plenty of efforts to reduce weight with a lighter chassis, carbon fibre and a lack of cabin comforts.

All will be revealed on 17 August when we also expect the GT3 RS to go on sale at prices probably north of £150,000.