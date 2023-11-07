New Porsche Panamera debuts on 24 November – here’s the interior

A new Porsche Panamera is due to be revealed on 24 November, ahead of which Porsche gives us a first look at its new interior.

When the electric Porsche Taycan arrived, it looked like Porsche was signalling the end of the Panamera. But it wasn’t.

In fact, there’s a new Porsche Panamera on the way – due to debut on 24 November – with a typically evolved Porsche design, new interior and both ICE and Plug-in Hybrid powertrains, with PHEVs offering more range from bigger batteries.

It’s likely, that in the next few weeks, Porsche will be rolling out details on those powertrains and its new looks – which won’t be radically different – but the whole tease thing for the new Panamera kicks off with a first look at the new interior (above).

Heavily influenced by the Taycan’s interior (and the new Cayenne too), the new Panamera comes with much screenage, with a 12.6″ driver display, 12.3″ infotainment and a 10.9″ front passenger screen which is hidden from the driver’s view.

Thankfully, Porsche hasn’t gone completely bonkers and moved every button to a screen so there are still physical buttons for the Climate and, it appears, audio too, with the gear selector moved to the back of the steering wheel.

Other titivates for the interior include continuous ambient lighting across the whole panel, new colour and fine material options including, for the first time, a leather-free option with Race-Tex and Papita fabric.