New Renault Clio REVEALED – and comes with ICE engines and a Manual ‘box

The new Renault Clio is unveiled with a new look, more tech and ICE powertrains, including a manual gearbox offering.

The Renault Clio has long been a success for Renault and, despite recent efforts to get buyers into the retro-inspired electric Renault 4 and Renault 5, Renault knows there’s still demand for conventionally-powered Superminis so, unike Ford and the Fiesta, Renault is delivering a new Clio to cater for a still important market.

A bit bigger all around than the current Clio, the new Clio loses much of its rounded look in favour of a more angular design – a more ‘Peppy’ design, say Renault – with longer bonnet, increased wheelbase, coupe roofline and integrated spoiler, new ‘Diamond’ grille, and new lighting with big DLRs.

Inside, the interior is modern Renault with twin 10.1″ screens, a compact steering wheel, Multi Sense button for drive modes, new seat design with recycled materials, and a lower lip height for the boot.

Under the bonnet, there’s a choice of two ICE engines, with a 113bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine with a manual gearbox good for 0-62mph in 10.1 seconds and an uprated version of the current Clio’s Hybrid offering.

The new Hybrid offering increases power from 143bhp to 158bhp and improves official economy to 72mpg, partly due to a bigger battery (up from 1.2kWh to 1.4kWh), promising up to 80% EV running in urban traffic.

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of Renault, said:

Having sold nearly 17 million units, Clio is our best-seller. With each new generation, Clio redefines the standards for its category. We have applied the same approach to this sixth generation, revamping its design, its range of powertrains and its features, with the arrival of Google on board.

Despite its reveal, the new Renault Clio won’t be on sale in the UK until 2027.