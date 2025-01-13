New Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe prices and specs announced

The new Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe specs and prices announced as Skoda announces they will go om sale in the UK on 6 March.

It’s only a few days since the new Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe were revealed with a new front end, aero tweaks, three trim levels and two battery options, and now Skoda announces price and specs ahead of the new Enyaq going on sale on 6 March.

Skoda says the trim levels available – SE L, Edition and Sportline – have enhanced levels of equipment compared to the current Enyaq as well as the availability of different Design Selections and Option Packs.

The entry-level Enyaq is the Enyaq SE L 60 (priced from £39,000) which comes with Loft Interior Design, LED lights front and back, heated front seats and steering wheel, Tr-zone Climate, Keyless, Adaptive Cruise, Electric Boot with Virtual pedal, rear-view camera, parking sensors and wireless charging.

Next up are the Edition 60 (from £40,100) and the Edition 85 (from £44,300) which get Matrix LED headlights, animated indicators, electric driver’s seat with massage, Dark Chrome trim on the roof rails and window surrounds, Dynamic headlight range control with fog lights and manual blinds on the ear windows.

Top of the range Enyaq Sportline 85x (from £50,650) gets 20″ Vega alloys, sports bumpers, Black Detailing, HUD, front sports seats, Canton Sound, AWD, sports suspension, illuminated Tech-Deck face and area view camera.

The powertrain offerings are a single rear motor good for 201bhp with a 63kWh battery in the Enyaq 60, a single motor good for 282bhp with an 82kWh battery in the Enyaq 85, and an Enyaq 85x with the same battery and power output as the 85 but with an additional motor the front.

New Skoda Enyaq Price List:

Enyaq SE L 60 SUV £39,000

Enyaq Edition 60 SUV £40,100

Enyaq Edition 85 SUV £44,300

Enyaq SportLine 85x SUV £48,750

Enyaq Edition 85 Coupé £46,200

Enyaq SportLine 85x Coupé £50,650