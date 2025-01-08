New Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe OFFICIALLY revealed

The Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe get a makeover for 2025 with a new front end, aero tweaks, three trim levels and two battery options.

Skoda has been busy teasing a facelift for the Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe – the Skoda take on the VW ID. 4 and ID. 5 respectively – and now it’s here with a new face, a choice of three trim levels and three powertrains.

Remarkably, the Enyaq has been with us for four years and, as is the case with many of Skoda’s offerings, is a better prospect than its VW siblings. This makeover brings it up to date and adds appeal.

The most obvious update for the Enyaq is the new illuminated ‘Tech-Deck’ front end – a look we first saw on the new Skoda Elroq, the Enyaq’s smaller EV sibling – which conceals sensors, with the upper light units of the LED Matrix beam headlights combining with lower LED units to portray Skoda’s four-eyed night-time face.

Inside is much the same as before, with a 5.0″ driver display, 13.0″ infotainment – and a new heated steering wheel – with standard equipment including keyless, heated front seats, tri-zone climate and tow bar prep, as well as remote park assist and trained parking.

The powertrain offerings are a single rear motor good for 201bhp with a 63kWh battery in the Enyaq 60, a single motor good for 282bhp with an 82kWh battery in the Enyaq 85, and an Enyaq 85x with the same battery and power output as the 85 but with an additional motor the front.

You might expect the new face and big alloys – there’s a choice of 19-21″ – to harm range, but with some aero tweaks Skod has actually managed to improve range.

The Enyaq 60 gets an official range of 268 miles and is good for 0-62mph in 8.1 seconds, the Enyaq 85’s range is 359 miles with 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds, and the 85x’s AWD doesn’t improve on the 85’s performance but does come with poorer range – 332 miles.

Trim options remain familiar for the Enyaq – SE L, Edition and Sportline – with SE L only available as an SUV with 63kWh battery, 19.0″ alloys LED lights, Keyless, 13.0″ infotainment and electric boot, with Edition trim available as SUV and Coupe and 60 and 85 powertrains and add posher 19.0″ alloys, full LED Matrix headlights a dark trim for roof bars and window surrounds, with the range-topping 85x only Sportline trim gets gloss black detailing, 20.0″ alloys (21.0″ option), HUD, area view camera, dynamic steering and sports suspension.

Expect full pricing for the new Enyaq to arrive in the coming weeks, with prices likely to nudge up on the current Enyaq’s £37k starting price.