New Skoda Enyaq vRS and Enyaq Coupe vRS UK prices and specs announced

The Skoda Enyaq vRS and Enyaq Coupe vRS arrive to top the new electric Enyaq range, with 335bp and prices from £51,560.

Skoda, just like the rest of the VW Group, is busy rolling out updated EVs, but it’s also catering not just for buyers who want a practical EV but those looking for a bit of performance too.

We’ve recently seen the new Skoda Elroq vRS go on sale in the UK, and now it’s time for the Elroq’s bigger sibling to get a new sporty vRS model – say hello to the new Skoda Enyaq vRS and Enyaq Coupe vRS.

Looking remarkably like the Elroq vRS – especially at the front – the vRS comes with a bit of a sporty bodykit and even arrives in the same ‘subtle’ shade of ‘Hyper Green’ as the launch model of the Elroq vRS.

Underpinning the Enyaq vRS is exactly the same gubbins you find on its smaller sibling, which means an 84kWh battery powering a 335bhp two-motor drivetrain, enough for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds, with promised range of 340 miles and a 10-80% charge in 26 minutes at 186kW.

The vRS has more powerful brakes than the rest of the Enyaq range, as well as Skoda’s Dynamic chassis control as standard, lowered suspension and 20″ alloys.

Inside, it’s all much the same as the smaller Elroq too, with heated sports seats, 13″ infotainment, 5″ driver display, HUD, Canton Sound, leather trim and fake carbon fibre trim.

Order books for the new Enyaq vRS open on 12 June, with prices starting at £51,660 for the Enyaq vRS and £53,560 for the Coupe.