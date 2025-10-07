New Skoda Fabia 130 is the QUICKEST Skoda Fabia so far

The new Skoda Fabia 130 arrives as the quickest Fabia to date, boasting 174bhp and 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds. Costs from £29,995.

We’re endlessly told that electric cars will see the end of the ICE Hot Superminis – like the now departed Fiesta ST – but Skoda has different ideas and has launched the quickest Fabia to date – the Skoda Fabia 130.

So far, in the current Fabia range, the quickest model is not the Fabia vRS – which hasn’t made an appearance in the current generation – but the Fabia Monte Carlo. Now, as a celebration of Skoda’s 130th anniversary, the new Fabia 130 trumps the Monte Carlo.

The 130 uses the same 1.5-litre for-pot petrol as the Monte Carlo, but with new intake plenum and rocker arms handling a boost to 174bhp, 26bhp more than in the Monte Carlo, with a bespoke software map for the DCT ‘box allowing higher revs before gear changes and delivering quicker downchanges too. All that means 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds – 0.6s quicker than the Monte Carlo.

To go with the extra power, the 130 also gets the 15mm lower sporty suspension from the Monte Carlo and tweaked steering to deliver more feedback.

The exterior titivations include a choice of four colours with gloss black roof, rear diffuser, 18″ Libra alloys and twin tailpipes, with the interior getting bolstered electric sports seats, flappy paddles, stainless steel pedals, 9.2″ infotainment and 10″ driver display.

Order books for the new Fabia 130 open on 30 October with prices from £29,995.