New Smart #5 electric SUV will debut this month – and it’s as big as a Volvo XC60

Smart’s next electric car – the Smart #5 – will make its official debut on 28 August, and it’s as big as a Volvo XC60.

When Mercedes was busy trying to make Smart cars a profitable experiment, we got used to seeing dinky little Smart cars slotting in to the tiniest of parking spaces and zipping around the urban landscape.

But when Geely partnered up with Mercedes to try and make Smart a success, things started to change to bigger, all-electric offerings starting with the Smart #1 and Smart #3. Now it’s time for the next instalment of Smart with the new Smart #5, which will officially debut on 28 August.

We’ve already seen the Smart #5 Concept and seen leaked photos of the #5, and however incongruous the idea of a Smart car the size of a Volvo XC60 or BMW X3 might seem, we need to get used to the idea that Smart is offering an electric family SUV with plenty of room and, potentially, plenty of power.

We do know the #5 will come with a battery pack with more than 100kWH, 800v architecture and range of up to 350 miles, and we’re likely to see a range-topping 4WD version with more than 600bhp and single motor options with 300bhp and 400bhp.

Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of Smart, said:

We are thrilled to soon introduce the smart #5, a vehicle that not only promises a premium, adventurous experience but represents the latest embodiment of our vision for future mobility and brand claim – ‘open your mind’. As part of our bold move beyond urban confines, #5 is created with the mission of inspiring the community to embrace and relish every possibility of life. Encounter the unexpected, in a smart way.

Smart is dubbing the #5 a ‘Contemporary Adventurer’, and to underline that is debuting it in the Australian outback on 28 August 2024.