New Tesla Model Y goes ON SALE in the UK

The new Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ update goes on sale in the UK, initially only as a Dual Motor Launch Edition costing £60,990.

There’s been a bit of a flurry of news on the Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ update reveal earlier this month for China and Australia as Tesla aims to keep the Model Y current and competitive.

It soon became clear that production of the new Model Y was already underway – in China and Germany – so, with Australia being a RHD market, and the new Y already available to order there, we reckoned we’d soon get a UK launch for the new ‘Y’. And so it is.

This morning, Tesla has added the new Model Y to their website, although it’s initially only available as a Dual Motor Launch Edition with added goodies and a £60,995 price tag and Tesla saying it comes with “Acceleration Boost. Exclusive Launch Series badging on the rear liftgate, puddle light, doorsill plate and more”.

Despite the updates being quite minor with the new nose and back end featuring full-width light bars and new bumpers, they’ve contrived to make the new Y look far more current, and there have also been tweaks to the interior including a new rear screen as well as tweaks to the suspension and steering too.

It seems likely Tesla will offer only the Launch Edition of the new Y in the coming months to mop up sales to the Teslarati buyers, but expect RWD and Performance models to be offered once the Launch Edition appetite slows.