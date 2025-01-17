New Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ in PRODUCTION – heading for the UK soon

The recently revealed Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ update is already in production in China and Germany and is expected to go on sale in the UK shortly.

It’s just a week since the Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ update was revealed six years after Tesla launched the Model Y, but the reveal was only for China and Australia. So how long before the new Model Y arrives in the UK?

Well, we don’t have a definitive answer, but it seems that production of the new Model Y started before the end of 2024 in China and has now started in Germany too, according to German News site Handelsblatt, so its arrival in other markets isn’t going to be the usual long-winded Tesla affair.

It’s clear Tesla is anxious to get the new Y out to customers as soon as possible in the face of increasing competition and slowing sales, and with Australia – a RHD market -already able to order it seems the UK launch will happen very soon, especially as the Model Y is, by far, Tesla’s best-selling Model in the UK.

Not only is the Model Y the best-selling EV in the UK – outselling its nearest rival, the Audi Q4 e-tron, almost 2 to 1 – it also managed to climb into the Top 10 best-selling cars of 2024 in fifth place.

What we don’t yet know is the price of the new Model Y. The current Model Y starts in the UK at £47k for the Long Range RWD, and it seems likely there will be a small increase in price when the new model lands.

But Tesla’s pricing is a very fluid affair which can have big impacts on residuals, so it makes no sense to buy with cash and risk a big depreciation hit as Tesla responds to the market, so make sure you look into the benefits of leasing a Tesla Model Y first so you know exactly what your commitment is.

Otherwise, you could be in for a nasty shock down the line.