New Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE arrives with 460bhp and £62,000 price tag

The Tesla Model Y Performance arrives as a new range-topping Model Y with upgraded suspension, 460bhp and 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds.

When Tesla announced the Juniper update for the Tesla Model Y , it arrived as an AWD Edition model at £61k, but now we get the return of the Tesla Model Y Performance at an almost ‘bargain’ price of £61,990.

The Model Y Performance gets Tesla’s Performance 4DU motors delivering 460bhp to all four wheels, which is sufficient to hit 60mph in 3.3 seconds and on to 155mph, with a range of 360 miles thanks to new high-density battery cells (Tesla doesn’t reveal battery capacities).

Tesla has also upgraded the Y’s suspension with adaptive dampers and new suspension components and fitted staggered front/rear alloys.

There’s also a bit of a design overhaul to mark out the Performance from lesser models, with a new front bumper, new rear diffuser, carbon fibre rear wing, new 21″ alloys and red brake callipers.

Inside, the Y Performance gets a slightly bigger 16.0″ screen with higher resolution, front sports seats which are heated and ventilated and smatterings of carbon fibre.

The new Tesla Model Y Performance can now be ordered from £61,990 with deliveries starting in October.