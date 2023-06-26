New Toyota C-HR REVEALED as the Prius ‘Replacement’ in the UK

The new Toyota C-HR is revealed with a new look, more tech and much the same hybrid powertrains as the new Toyota Prius.

We got our first look at the new Toyota C-HR back in December with a concept version, and now the production C-HR is revealed looking pretty much the same ahead of going on sale later in the year.

The funky rounded look of the current C-HR is supplanted by a still-funky sharpness with smooth surfaces, hints of the Aygo X with a bi-tone paint job, and a nose that’s not a million miles away from the bZ4X and new Prius.

Inside, the new C-HR goes more upmarket with improved materials (much of which are recycled and sustainable), 12.3″ digital dash and 12.3″ infotainment (although lesser models will get less screenage) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sophisticated ambient lighting, more legroom (especially in the back), new panoramic roof, and a host fo safety stuff with Toyota Safety Sense, including Acceleration Suppression system which stops you slamming in to the car in front if you inadvertently floor the throttle.

Powering the new C-HR is a choice of Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid powertrains, similar to those on offer in the new Prius and with an entry-level model to keep entry prices more affordable.

That entry-level hybrid is Toyota’s 1.8-litre paired to an electric motor delivering 138bhp through the front wheels, a 2.0-litre version with 198bhp and an AWD version of the 2.0-litre with 223bhp.

Also on offer is a plug-in hybrid version which uses the 2.0-litre hybrid with a 163bhp electric motor and a total output of 223bhp, and promising an EV range of 41 miles.