New Toyota C-HR will DEBUT on 26 June

Toyota will debut a new C-HR on 26 June, replacing the now six-year-old C-HR with a new look and new powertrains from the Prius.

When Toyota revealed the new Prius last November, it announced that Europe will only get the Prius PHEV, and that the UK won’t get the new Prius at all.

That’s because the UK has fallen out with saloon cars, and because Toyota now offers a selection of hybrid and PHEV powertrains across its range allowing buyers to opt for a fashionable high-riding model like the C-HR – which outsold the old Prius 30 to 1- and still get a dose of ‘Green’ goodness.

Now it’s time for Toyota to reveal a new C-HR – on 26 June – and it’s started the tease with a shadowy image (above) indicating it’ll be very similar to the C-HR Concept we saw back in December.

What is expected from the new C-HR is that it will come with the same powertrain options as the new Prius, so although you can’t have a virtue-signalling Prius in the UK, you will be able to have its ‘Green’ powertrains.

That will mean a C-HR PHEV with a 147bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 158bhp electric motor delivering a combined maximum of 221bhp, with the motor powered by a 13.6kWh battery expected to be good for at least 50 miles of EV range. The regular C-HR Hybrid should come with a 2.0-litre powertrain good for 191bhp.

It seems unlikely the C-HR will be offered as a pure BEV, with that role falling to a production version of the bZ Compact SUV.

With a fortnight to go before the new C-HR is revealed, there’s time for additional detail to come ahead of the 26 June debut.