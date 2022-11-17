Toyota bZ Compact SUV PREVIEWS a new Toyota ‘bZ’ electric SUV

Toyota reveals more details of its next ‘bZ’ electric path with the arrival of the Toyota bZ Compact SUV at the LA Motor Show.

Toyota’s hybrid darling returned to the world stage (well, some of the world stage) with the arrival of a new Toyota Prius this week as Toyota tries to breathe new life into its long-standing ‘Eco’ star.

Toyota firmly believes that the headlong push into EVs is misguided and that there’s useful life left in ICE for much of the world for some time to come, but it’s hedging that bet with an ambitious electrification plan for both Toyota and Lexus, proclaimed in some style with a mass reveal of EVs last year.

So far, Toyota has launched the bZ4X as its first model in the ‘Beyond Zero’ range as well as, for China only so far, the bZ3 saloon. But now it’s time for a preview of the next Toyota bZ.

At the Los Angeles Motor Show, Toyota revealed the Toyota bZ Compact SUV which, as its name suggests, is a more compact and dynamic ‘bZX’ than the bZ4X, some six inches shorter, lower and a bit wider, making it look more dynamic than its bigger sibling with wheels pushed out to the corners, sweepback angles and narrowed cabin creating an agile and sporty-looking compact SUV.

There are also bulging wheel arches, butch-looking bumpers, sloping roofline, headlights which look similar to the new Prius, hidden rear door handles and a roof spoiler.

Inside, Toyota has gone the minimalist route with a clean and quite sparse cabin featuring a dashboard with a wide instrument screen and larger curved infotainment screen, a steering yoke, seats made from plant-based and recycled material and an in-car personal assistant.

There’s no information yet on the electric powertrain, but Toyota says more details will be revealed next month.