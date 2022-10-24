Electric Toyota bZ3 saloon REVEALED to take on the Tesla Model 3 in China

The Toyota bZ3 is officially revealed as Toyota’s second EV after the bZ4, taking aim at the Tesla Model 3 and heading for sale in China.

Having revealed a whole raft of EVs to come last year, Toyota has already revealed the bZ4 SUV and is now following it up with the bZ3 (which we revealed last month), an EV saloon which is aimed at the Tesla Model 3 and, for now, is only going on sale in China.

Toyota says the new bZ3 is “electrified, dynamic and enjoyable” and built on the same e-TNGA Platform as the new bZ4 and comes with a range of 372 miles.

It comes with BYD’s new Blade lithium-ion LFP lithium iron phosphate batteries, although Toyota isn’t yet revealing size of capacity, although Toyota does say battery degradation should be only 10 per cent in 10 years.

The new batteries help range, but so too does the aerodynamic efficiency of the bZ3, with air curtains and guides, flush door handles and optimised wheels all contributing to an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.218.

Inside, Toyota says the bZ3 boasts a Family Lounge Concept complete with Digital Island with big vertical infotainment with extensive connectivity and major controls all at hand.

No performance details are available for the bZ3, and nor do we know if Toyota has plans to sell the bZ3 in the UK. But it should.