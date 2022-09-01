Toyota bZ3 electric saloon REVEALED – but probably not for the UK

The next chapter in Toyota’s new electric car adventure – the Toyota bZ3 – is revealed as an electric saloon which probably won’t reach the UK.

Late last year, Toyota had a mass reveal of electric vehicles they have in the planning – both Toyota and Lexus models – with everything from the already revealed bZ4X to a future electric replacement for the Lexus LFA. And much more.

Part of that ‘Much More’ on display was an electric saloon car, and it’s now turned up on Chinese media as the Toyota bZ3, to sit alongside the bZ4x in the Toyota range, ahead of an official reveal.

There are plenty of Toyota’s new design cues from the bZ4X in evidence, and although it looks like a saloon it could well be a liftback hatch, adding a bit of extra practicality.

Sitting on the same eTNGA Platform as the bZ4x, the bZ3 is likely to also come with the same powertrain options, with a 71,4kWh battery pack powering either a single motor delivering 210bhp or an AWD version with 215bhp, delivering range better than the bX4X’s FWD range of 317 miles.

Having brought the Corolla saloon to the UK, despite much apathy towards saloons in the market, and subsequently deciding they couldn’t sell enough to make it a viable option, it’s perhaps unlikely the bZ3 will make it here.

But it should.