New Toyota Corolla – Corolla Hatch and Estate – on sale from £29,610

The recently updated Toyota Corolla Hatch and Estate go on sale in the UK with prices starting at £29,610 and rising to £36,260.

Back in June, Toyota revealed a facelift for the Corolla Hatch and Corolla Estate (Touring Sports), with cosmetic titivations and more to keep the world’s best-selling badge rolling out of showrooms. And now it goes on sale in the UK.

The changes wrought to the Corolla to deliver its facelift are the usual stuff, with tweaks to the grille, lights and wheels, but the 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre Hybrid powertrains have been tweaked too with lighter battery and recalibrated electric motors delivering a more responsive throttle and performance improvements.

The range kicks off with Icon trim which comes with 16″ alloys, 12.3″ driver display, 10.5″ infotainment, Wireless phone charging, Smart Entry, Parking Sensors, Scuff Plates and improved remote services. Prices for the Corolla Icon start at £29,610 for the 1.8-litre Hybrid Hatch, rising to £32,690 for the 2.0-Litre Hybrid Estate.

Next up is the Corolla Design trim adding 17″ alloys, bi-LED headlights, Privacy glass, auto fold mirrors, auto wipers and an optional panoramic roof., with prices starting at £31,180 and rising to £34,260, with Excel trim going further with 18″ alloys, adaptive headlights, leather sports seats, HUD, rear-seat air con, kick to open tailgate, Blind Spot and cross traffic alert. Prices are from £32,800 to £36,260.

The sporty GR Sport trim remains with the update and gets new 18″ alloys, GR Sports seats with part-leather bolsters. Prices are from £32,390 to £35,850.

The new Corolla is now on sale at Toyota dealers, and will also be available online from 1 September.