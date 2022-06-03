Toyota Corolla getting a bit of a FACELIFT – arrives in the UK in 2023

The Toyota Corolla is getting a bit of a facelift including design tweaks, updated hybrid powertrains and new tech. Arrives in the UK in 2023.

It’s getting on for four years since Toyota decided to dump the Auris badge in the UK and replace it with Corolla, and 3.5 years since it went on sale in the UK in Hatch and Touring guises.

Since then, Toyota has extended the range with the Corolla GR Sport and Corolla Trek and Corolla saloon (although that’s no longer available in the UK). There’s now also a Corolla SUV with the recent reveal of the Corolla Cross.

Now it’s time for Toyota to give the Corolla Hatch and Touring a bit of a facelift, and it’s the usual facelift tweaks on offer with tweaked grille, tweaked lights and new alloys, although there are more changes inside and underneath.

Engine offerings continue as either a 1.8-litre or 2.0-litre Hybrid, but both have been improved with a lighter battery and recalibrated electric motors – which give a more intuitive response to the throttle – delivering performance improvements.

The 1.8-litre hybrid now has 138bhp and can get to 62mph in 9.2 seconds, and the 2.0-litre hs 193bhp and can get to 62mph in 7.5 seconds. Economy and emissions remain much the same as before at 102g/km and 107g/km respectively. Inside, the Corolla gets a new 10.5″ infotainment system and a 12.3″ driver display and new trim options.

Despite revealing this facelift for the Corolla now, it won’t be available until Q1 2023.