New Toyota Corolla Cross SUV extends the Corolla range and sits between the Toyota C-HR and RAV4

The new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV arrives in the UK in 2022, adding to the Corolla range and filling the gap between the Toyota C-HR and RAV4.

More than three years ago, around the time Toyota took the decision to drop the Auris badge and replace it with Corolla, we reckoned that, eventually, the Corolla range would comprise not just a Hatch, Estate and Saloon, but an SUV take on the Corolla as the Corolla Cross.

Now, after launching in the US last year, the UK is about to get the Toyota Corolla Cross, a Corolla Hybrid SUV around the size of the new Nissan Qashqai and plugging the gap between Toyota’s C-HR and RAV4 SUV offerings.

Powering the new Corolla Cross is, you won’t be shocked to learn, a 2.0-litre Hybrid with a more powerful, but lighter, battery and tweaked CVT gearbox, with 195bhp and available in FWD or AWD versions.

Toyota is also debuting some new technology with the Corolla Cross, with a new infotainment system and digital instruments, with the 12.3″ digital instrument panel the largest in the sector, and a 10.5″ infotainment display with more processing power and Apple Car Play and Android Auto, as well as Toyota’s latest Safety Sense Package with a plethora of driver assist systems.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross is due to go on sale in spring 2022, although it’ll be autumn before the first customer cars arrive. No prices yet, but with the C-HR starting at around £28k and the RAV4 at £32k you can probably work out the likely starting price.