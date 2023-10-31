New Toyota Prius IS coming to the UK as Toyota reverses its ‘No Prius for the UK’ decision

After previously announcing the new Toyota Prius will not be sold in the UK, Toyota has a change of heart and confirms it now will be available.

There was a time, a decade ago, when the Toyota Prius was the car you needed to drive to show the world you had an ‘eco-conscience’, even if you had a brace of thirsty V8 SUVs and supercars in your garage at home.

But in the intervening years, Toyota, and Lexus, have rolled out their hybrid powertrains across their whole range so, when the new Toyota Prius arrived earlier this year, Toyota proclaimed it wouldn’t be available in the UK as there was no demand. But it’s had a change of heart.

Although details are short, Toyota has confirmed the Prius is now going to be available in the UK, although which Prius is yet to be revealed.

Toyota only offers the Prius PHEV in Europe which starts at around £40k, although in other markets it does offer a regular hybrid, with the US getting a regular hybrid Prius for under £30k.

It would make sense for Toyota to offer the regular Prius Hybrid in the UK as well as the PHEV, but we’re going to have to wait for Toyota’s official announcement to know for sure.