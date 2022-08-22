New Toyota Yaris GR Sport now on sale in the UK

The new Toyota Yaris GR Sport – a ‘sporty’ take on the Yaris Hybrid – goes on sale in the UK with new styling and cosmetic tweaks. Costs from £24,420.

You might have a hankering for the GR Yaris, but if money matters more than performance you can now have a Yaris with some of the looks of the GR with the new Toyota Yaris Hybrid GR Sport.

Returning to the Yaris range – there was a Yaris GR Sport in the previous iteration of the Yaris – to add to the regular Icon, Design and Excel Trim options, the new Yaris GR Sport costs the same as the previously range-topping Excel at £24,420.

Cosmetic changes for the GR Sport include 18″ 10-spoke alloys with red deco lines, chrome-framed grille with black mesh, T-Shaped rear diffuser, black door mouldings and mirrors, a red splash at the back and Gazoo Racing badges. There’s also a Bi-tine paint option.

Inside, you get sports seats with a ‘GR’ logo, black cloth upholstery and red stitching, leather steering wheel and gear shift also with red stitching, dual-zone climate, 8″ infotainment, decent Sound, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Options include a City Pack with auto mirrors, parking sensors, Blind Spot and Nav, Essential Protection Pack with back bumper protection, boot liner and mud flaps, and Protection+ with stainless steel back bumper protection.

There’s no extra power on offer, but there’s extra bracing for increased rigidity, wheel arch liners to aid aerodynamics, and tweaked shocks and rear springs.

The Toyota Yaris Hybrid GR Sport is now on sale.