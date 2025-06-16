New Vauxhall Grandland Electric AWD gets 321bhp and added grip

The Vauxhall Grandland Electric AWD arrives with four-wheel drive – Vauxhall’s first electric AWD offering – and 321bhp.

It’s less than a year since the new Vauxhall Grandland arrived, offering both Hybrid and electric powertrains and underpinned by the same ubiquitous Stellantis platform found in many of the group’s offerings.

The Grandland’s electric offering came with a single electric motor at the front good for 208bhp and powered by a 73kWh battery, and the promise of a long-range 98kWh battery option sometime this year.

Vauxhall has still to introduce the Long Range battery option, but it has raided the Stellantis bin (thank you the likes of the Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008) to launch its first AWD EV – the new Vauxhall Grandland Electric AWD.

The new Grandland uses the existing motor at the front and adds a 111bhp motor at the back for a combined 321bhp and 375lb/ft of torque, lowering the 0-62mph to 6.1 seconds – 2.9 seconds quicker than the FWD EV – adding grip in the process, and all p;oweerd by a 73kWh battery promising range of up to 311 miles.

The AWD Grandland also gets a choice of driving modes with normal using just the front motor (unless you lose grip or stomp on the loud pedal), AWD using both motors, Sport doing what it says on the tin and ECO limiting power to save charge.

Other tweaks for the AWD include adaptive dampers as standard, tweaks to the bumpers and new 20″ Aero wheels.

No prices for the Grandland Electric AWD yet, but it seems likely to start on the wrong side of £40k.