New Vauxhall Grandland Electric costs from £40,995 – or save £6,300 and get the Hybrid version

The new Vauxhall Grandland comes with a choice of a Hybrid version from £34,700 or an electric version from £40,995.

The new Vauxhall Grandland grows up from the first generation and is bigger, bolder and with more tech and, for the first time, comes with the option of an EV powertrain, and is underpinned by the Stellantis STLA Platform shared across umpteen brands.

This time around, the Grandland can be had with either a 134bhp hybrid powertrain or a 208bhp EV powertrain with a 73kWh battery promising range of 325 miles, and the promise of a Long Range version in 2025 with a 98kWh battery and range of 435 miles.

Interestingly – despite the Hybrid costing from £34,700 and the EV from £40,995 – Vauxhall is offering them for the same £2k deposit and £469 monthlies, although the Hybrid is a four-year deal and the EV a five-year.

Regardless of powertrain, the new Grandland is available in three trim levels – Design, GS and Ultimate – with Design models coming with LED headlights, LED taillights, 10″ infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking sensors, Climate and safety nannies such as Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist and Traffic sign recognition.

GS trim adds 3D Vizor, Matrix LD headlights, 19″ alloys, gloss black roof, 16″ infotainment, wireless phone charging, heated front seats and heated steering wheel. GS trim costs from £36,650 for the Hybrid and £43,145 for the EV.

Ultimate trim comes with a Panoramic roof, heated windscreen, powered tailgate, 20″ alloys (on the EV)’ posh sound, HUD and added safety tech. Prices start at £38,400 for the Hybrid and £45,195 for the EV.

The new Vauxhall Grnalnd is now open to order with first deliveries expected in October.