New Hyundai Ioniq 6 REVEALED – and there’s an Ioniq 6 N on the way

Hyundai has given the electric Ioniq 6 a sleek makeover and introduced a new N Line trim. They also confirm the Ioniq 6 N is on the way.

It’s not even three years since the Hyundai Ioniq 6 arrived – a production take on the Prophecy Concept – as an avant-garde ‘Streamliner’ saloon with swoopy looks which were divisive, especially at the back.

Now, Hyundai has decided the Ioniq 6 needs something of a nip and tuck to keep it current, and although the updates are mainly typical facelift fodder, they do improve the Ioniq 6 significantly.

The biggest change is at the front, where the new Ioniq 6 loses its prominent headlights and instead gets a new set of slim DLRs above the bumper, with the main headlights almost hidden in the lower bumper, making the whole front end look both sleeker and more aggressive.

New alloys add to the changes, as do lower skirts now in grey, and the clumsy-looking spoiler at the back is replaced by a new ducktail job which looks much better.

Inside, there’s a new steering wheel and improved door trims for a more premium feel, a new layout for the centre console and bigger Climate control display, all in an effort to create a more comfortable and intuitive user experience.

Hyunai also delivers a new Ioniq 6 N Line which looks more aggressive with butch bumpers and side sills emphasized by a single line as well as extensive use of black colour at the back end, which looks to have been inspired by the RN22e Concept.

The new N Line trim also gives us an idea of the direction the Ioniq 6 N will travel, with Hyunda confirming it will be revealed in July 2025. It looks like there’s a sneaky peek at the 6 N in the top photo, between the new 6 and 6 N Line.

Simon Loasby, Head of Hyundai Design Centre, said:

IONIQ 6 has evolved from a single Electrified Streamliner into a lineup, each model expressing its own character while staying true to one refined vision. Under the evolved design concept of ‘Pure Flow, Refined’, we’ve enhanced every line and detail to make IONIQ 6 simpler and more progressive.