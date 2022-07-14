New Hyundai Ioniq 6 to tackle Tesla Model 3 with 379-mile range

The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with WLTP range of up to 379 miles with 77.4kWh battery, and good for 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds in AWD versions.

The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 has just been revealed as Hyundai’s production take on the impressive Prophecy Concept, and now we get some actual specs for its powertrain and performance ahead of the Ioniq 6 going on sale.

The headline is that the Ionoiq 6’s slippery shape improves numbers quite substantially over the less slippery Ioniq 5, although powertrain and battery options are broadly the same.

The 77.4kWh battery can be mated with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive motor options, with the RWD version good for a range of 379 miles, and the AWD version good for 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds thanks to a combined 320bhp and 446lb/ft of torque. No performance or range figures for the smaller 53kWh battery version yet.

Whichever version of the Ioniq 6 you opt for, it will come with both 400V and 800V charging capabilities and the same Vehicle to Load function as the Ioniq 5, and the 53kWh battery version on 18″ tyres promises to be amongst the most efficient EVs on the market with energy consumption of just 14kWh per 62 miles.

Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai’s CEO, said:

IONIQ 6 is the next ambitious step forward in Hyundai Motor’s strategy to accelerate its transition to electrification and into a position as a global leader in EVs. The IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner will provide a unique and distinctive experience for drivers and passengers, optimized in every way to redefine electric mobility

Actual UK specs and prices for the Ioniq 6 are yet to be revealed, but expect the starting price for the RWD version with 53kWh batter to start at around £45k, with prices for the Ioniq 6 you really want heading for £60k.