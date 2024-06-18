New Volkswagen Golf GTI, GTE and Style eHybrid on sale this month from £36,760

The 2024 Volkswagen Golf 8.5 GTI, GTE and Style eHybrid go on sale in the UK this month (June 2024) costing from £36,760.

Back in January, Volkswagen rolled out the 2024 VW Golf 8.5 in an effort to win back customers after the failings of the Golf 8.0.

As a facelift, the Golf 8.5 came with the usual stuff like new bumpers, new lights and even a glowing VW badge, but it was the effort to fix the failings of the Golf 8.0 that was vital.

That meant a new infotainment with VW’s MIB4 improving graphics and latency, backlit slider for volume and temperature, some actual switches, easy access to Climate controls and even an AI assistant.

Now, it’s time for the Golf 8.5 GTI, GTE and eHybrid style models to go on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £36,760.

The Golf GTI – now with 261bhp – comes with VW’s latest IQ Light LED Matric headlights, LED tail lights and 18″ ‘Richmond’ alloys, with 12.9″ infotainment, check sports seats with red stitching, Keyless, flappy-paddles, heated front seats, Climate, rear-view camera, adaptive cruise and Jam Assists.

On sale from 20 June 2024, the new VW Golf GTI costs £38,900.

The new Golf PHEVs come in two flavours – Golf eHybrid Style and Golf GTE – using a new 1.5 TSI Evo2 petrol engine and electric motor, with the Style model good for 201bhp and the GET good for 268bhp, with the electric motor powered by a 19.7kWh battery giving the style model 89 miles of EV range and the GTE 82 miles.

The eStyle Hybrid comes with Climate, Lane Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist, with the GTE adding keyless, heated front seats, privacy glass, front fogs and cornering lights.

The Golf Style eHybid and Golf GTE go on sale on 27 June, with the Style model from £36,670 and the GTE from £39,750.