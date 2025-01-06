New Volkswagen Tayron on sale in the UK this week – prices and specs announced

The new Volkswagen Tayron – this generation’s Tiguan AllSpace – goes on sale on 9 January with prices starting at £39.850.

We’re not entirely sure the world needs yet another VW SUV, but whether it’s needed or not is irrelevant, because VW’s latest niche SUV – the Volkswagen Tayron, effectively the Tiguan AllSpace for this generation – has already been revealed and will go on sale in the UK on 9 January (well, part of the range – the rest arrives on sale on 20 February).

The Tayron grows by 231mm on the Tiguan meaning it’s available a seven-seater (although not with a PHEV powertrain), with a wide range of powertrains and trim options and engine choices a 1.5-litre mild hybrid good for 148bhp to the front wheels, a 2.0-litre petrol turbo with 201bhp or 261bhp with front and 4WD options, a 2.0-litre diesel with 148bhp or 190bhp with 4WD on the 190bhp version.

Also on offer are a pair of PHEV options with a 2.0-litre petrol and electric motor combining to deliver 201bhp or 268bhp to the front wheels through a six-speed auto ‘box and promising up to 75 miles of EV range from its 19.7kWh battery.

Five trim levels are available in the UK – Life, Match (eHybrid only), Elegance, R-Line and R-Line Edition – with all trim levels getting climate, 12.9″ infotainment, adaptive cruise, lane change, AEB, Park Assist Plus, rear-view camera and more.

Spend more – and prices go over £50k for the R-Line models – and tick options and you get stuff like a 15.0″ infotainment, IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights, Travel assist, Panormaic roof, Posh Haman-Kardon Sound, leather and electric massaging seats.

Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, said:

The Tayron is the perfect addition to our range of SUVs, sitting between the top-selling Tiguan and the luxurious Touareg. With up to seven seats and plenty of luggage space, it really is the ideal companion for families and adventurers alike. It is versatile, supremely comfortable, efficient and packed with new technology. In other words, it is a Volkswagen through-and-through.