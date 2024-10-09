New Volkswagen Tayron REVEALED as a stretched Tiguan replacing the old Tiguan Allspace

The Volkswagen Tayron arrives as a stretched VW Tiguan with seven seats, replacing the old Tiguan Allspace.

We had a tease for the new Volkswagen Tayron a bit back with a design sketch making it look like a sporty Crossover come Shooting Brake.

But of course, we all knew it wouldn’t look like that because, despite the new badge, the Tayron is a stretched version of the latest VW Tiguan and is actually the Tiguan Allspace of this generation.

The stretching of the Tiguan adds 231mm to the length of the Tayron, enough for it to fit seven seats (but not on all models) and more boot space.

Engine options for the Tayron cover all bases, with a 1.5-litre mild hybrid good for 148bhp to the front wheels, a 2.0-litre petrol turbo with 201bhp or 261bhp with front and 4WD options, a 2.0-litre diesel with 148bhp or 190bhp with 4WD on the 190bhp version, with all powertrain options coming with a seven-speed auto ‘box.

Topping the range is the Tayron PHEV with a 2.0-litre petrol and electric motor combining to deliver 201bhp or 268bhp to the front wheels through a six-speed auto ‘box and promising 62 miles of EV range from its 19.7kWh battery. But the battery impacts on space, so there’s no seven-seat option and a small loss of space in the boot.

Inside, apart from the third row of seats, all is the same as the new Tiguan including the 10.25″ driver display and 12.9″ infotainment, and the trim options are the same too with Life, Elegance and R-Line (no Base option it seems).

Thomas Schäfer, VW CEO, said:

The new Tayron is a bona fide Volkswagen: its quality is reflected in every detail; it is comfortable and practical for everyday life, and it is available with a wide range of drive systems. With this new Volkswagen SUV, we are further expanding our range in a growing segment and closing the gap between our best-seller, the Tiguan, and our luxury SUV, the Touareg. I am convinced that the Tayron will make its mark and be well-received by our customers.

No prices yet for the new Tayron, but it’ll be at least a few grand moe than the Tigaun’s £34k entry price.