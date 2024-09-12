New Volkswagen Tayron teased – Yes, it’s yet ANOTHER VW SUV

The new Volkswagen Tayron is teased ahead of a debut in October as a seven-seat replacement for the Tiguan Allspace.

It’s clear Volkswagen has a big hole in its range of SUVs, with a choice of only seven models: T-Cross, the Tagio, the T-Roc, the Tiguan, the Touareg, the ID.4 and the ID.5. So VW has a plan to fix that.

The plan is to deliver a new SUV on 10 October called the Volkswagon Tayron, with a design sketch (above) teasing its debut.

But just in case the sketch makes you think the Tayron will be a swoopy Shooting Brake, think again. The reality is the Tayron is a replacement for the Tiguan Allspace, so think yet another boxy VW SUV to fill that glaring gap in its lineup with a stretched Tiguan.

Sitting on the same MQB Evo Platform as the Tiguan and the Skoda Kodiaq (the Tayron is essentially a VW take on the Kodiaq), it’s likely the powertrain offerings will be much the same too.

That will mean a choice of diesel, petrol and mild hybrid engines and, because it’s 2024, a plug-in hybrid option too likely to offer EV range of around 60 miles.

We’ll learn more as the Tayron nears its debut next month, but expect it to go on sale in 2025 with prices starting around £40k.