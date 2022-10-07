New Volvo EX90 EV will offer bi-directional charging – perfect for blackouts

As Volvo continues its tease for the new EX90, it reveals the electric SUV will come with bi-directional charging to power appliances and more.

We know Volvo will reveal the electric replacement for the current XC90 – whilst keeping the current XC90 as a plug-in only model – on 9 November, and that the plan to call it the Volvo Embla has been dropped in favour of the more Volvo-familiar EX90 moniker.

We also know it will sit on a new platform, come with a 110kWh battery and offer power of up to 500bhp, as well as using LIDAR for better reading of the road and surroundings and sensors and cameras to monitor the driver’s behaviour.

Now, as the tease for the new EX90 continues, Volvo tells us the EX90 will also come with bi-directional charging to enable the EX90 to power more than just itself.

That will mean it can power appliances when you’re out and about, power your home in the event of a blackout and feed power back into the grid at times of peak demand. Although the system may not be available at launch and when it is it will only be in markets supporting such functions.

Of course, Volvo isn’t alone in offering bid-directional charging – Hyundai and Kia and more already do – but it’s a sign of how EVs will, in the near future, help balance demand for electricity at peak times rather than just being a ‘drain’ on the grid.

More teases for the new EX90 incoming in the next month ahead of the 9 November debut, no doubt.

Volvo EX90 Bi-Directional Charging Video