Nissan Ariya EV gets a MAKEOVER to make it look like the new LEAF’s big brother

The electric Nissan Ariya has been given a bit of a makeover to bring its looks in line with the new Nissan LEAF.Nissan Ariya went on sale in the UK as Nissan finally managed to deliver an EV that wasn’t a LEAF.
Prices at launch started at a not inconsiderable £42k for the entry-level Ariya Evolve and stretched up to almost £60k for the range-topping e-4orce Performance model.
Just like every other EV maker, Nissan soon discovered it needed to discount the Ariya to shift it from showrooms, and just a couple of months ago announced price cuts for the Ariya of up to £9k, bringing the entry-level price down to £33,950.
Now, it’s time for the Ariya to get a makeover, and Nissan has released the first official photo of the refreshed Ariya (above), which makes it look much more like a big brother to the new Nissan LEAF.
The big changes we can see are at the front end, which gets a smooth grill-less look and new headlights, redesigned front bumper and the apparent deletion of front fogs to keep everything slick and clean-looking. There’s also a set of new alloys.
Other tweaks include a new Google-powered infotainment and V2L functionality and the promise of a new suspension setup (at least for Japan) to deliver a more comfortable ride.
We only have these bare-bones details and a single image, but with the updated Ariya debuting at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show, we should soon discover more technical details.
