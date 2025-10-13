Nissan Ariya EV gets a MAKEOVER to make it look like the new LEAF’s big brother

The electric Nissan Ariya has been given a bit of a makeover to bring its looks in line with the new Nissan LEAF.

Believe it or not, it’s almost four years since the Nissan Ariya went on sale in the UK as Nissan finally managed to deliver an EV that wasn’t a LEAF.

Prices at launch started at a not inconsiderable £42k for the entry-level Ariya Evolve and stretched up to almost £60k for the range-topping e-4orce Performance model.

Just like every other EV maker, Nissan soon discovered it needed to discount the Ariya to shift it from showrooms, and just a couple of months ago announced price cuts for the Ariya of up to £9k, bringing the entry-level price down to £33,950.

Now, it’s time for the Ariya to get a makeover, and Nissan has released the first official photo of the refreshed Ariya (above), which makes it look much more like a big brother to the new Nissan LEAF.

The big changes we can see are at the front end, which gets a smooth grill-less look and new headlights, redesigned front bumper and the apparent deletion of front fogs to keep everything slick and clean-looking. There’s also a set of new alloys.

Other tweaks include a new Google-powered infotainment and V2L functionality and the promise of a new suspension setup (at least for Japan) to deliver a more comfortable ride.

We only have these bare-bones details and a single image, but with the updated Ariya debuting at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show, we should soon discover more technical details.