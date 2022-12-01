Nissan e-4orce 04 is Nissan’s new ‘Cherry Blossom’ Formula E car

Nissan reveals its new Gen 3 car for the upcoming Formula E series with more power, higher top speed and a new ‘Cherry Blossom’ livery.

Formula 1 may still be the ‘Premier’ racing series, but with the world and his dog being coerced (and more) to move from ICE to EV, Formula E motor racing is maturing along with the technology to deliver cars with performance which is really starting to get interesting.

Season 9 of Formula E kicks off this week with pre-testing in Spain, ahead of a series start in January in Mexico, and Nissan has revealed its latest Formula E car – the Nissan e-4orce 04.

The 2023 season is the start of a new chapter for Nissan competing under its own banner, and they’ve taken that opportunity to deliver a new ‘Cherry Blossom’ livery in tribute to Japan’s national flower.

Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s COO, said:

Season 9 marks a new era for Nissan’s participation in the championship. It will be our fifth competing in Formula E but our first as one team. We have a long history in racing, and we also love to dare to do what others don’t. Our new livery celebrates our Japanese heritage and I’m certain that the design will stand out on the track like never before.

With the new Gen 3 car, there’s 40 per cent more power than last year and a top speed of over 200mph, and the cars will be driven by Formula E race winner Norman Nato and 2022 Super Formula runner-up Sacha Fenestraz.

Of course, competing in Formula E is not just about racing for the sake of it, but promoting Nissan’s road car range and the development of EV technology too, with this year’s car named after, and a testbed for improvements of, Nissan’s e-4orce technology recently rolled to on the Ariya and X-Trail.

The 2023 Formula E season starts in January in Mexico.