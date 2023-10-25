Nissan Hyper Force Concept REVEALED – looks to be a future electric GT-R [Video]

The Nissan Hyper Force Concept is the surprise fifth Nissan Concept at the Tokyo Motor Show and looks to be a 1341bhp electric GT-R preview.

Nissan has been busy rolling out ‘Hyper’ Concepts heading for the Tokyo Motor Show, and we’ve already seen the Nissan Hyper Punk Concept, the Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept, the Nissan Hyper Adventure Concept and the Nissan Hyper Urban Concept. And now we get a surprise fifth concept as the Nissan Hyper Force Concept is revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Nissan isn’t saying as much, but the Hyper Force Concept is at least heavily inspired by the Nissan GT-R, if not a full preview of what’s to come as Nissan electrifies Godzilla.

The Hyper Force comes with solid-sate batteries and an output of 1,341bhp delivered to all four wheels through Nissan’s e-4orce AWD tech, all wrapped up in an angular body which carries many GT-R cues, much carbon fibre, active aero including front winglets and rear wing, carbon wheels and even modes which spell out ‘GT-R’, with GT the ‘cruising street’ mode and ‘T’ the track mode.

Inside is all very ‘Track’ – and even glows red in ‘T’ mode – with a plethora of information screens and racing yolk steering wheel, four-point harnesses, lightweight carbon seats and butterfly doors.

Other tech includes self-driving (will that ever really be a thing?) and even a VR helmet which allows the driver (when parked) to drive on track virtually.

Nissan says:

Marking a paradigm shift in the performance-car genre, the Nissan Hyper Force caters to the ever-evolving preferences of environmentally conscious customers. With its eco-friendliness, electrifying performance, and cutting-edge safety equipment, this concept is Nissan’s vision for a next-generation all-electric high-performance supercar.

Nissan Hyper Force Concept Video