Nissan joins the EV price cut game with £3k reduction in Ariya prices

Nissan is reducing list prices for the electric Nissan Ariya as well as introducing a new sub-£40k model and more powerful range-topper.

As the cost of living crisis deepens every day and interest rates continue to rise as the government uses them as a blunt and outdated way to reduce inflation caused by exceptional circumstances, car buyers are finding new cars just too expensive. Especially EVs.

As a result, we’re seeing EV makers cutting prices in a bid to keep sales moving (slowly) forward, especially for private buyers, with the likes of Tesla and Ford already taking the pruning shears to their price lists. Now it’s Nissan’s turn to prune with a £3,000 price cut on all models and a new entry-level model sneaking in at under £40k.

In reality, Nissan is effectively making the already available dealer discounts (many actually more than £3k) on the Ariya official, and adding a new range-topper with more power and a £60k price tag available too.

The new Ariya Engage 2WD is the entry-level model available with both 63kWh and 87kWh battery, with the 63kWh version the sub-£40k model at £39,645, offering range of 251 or 330 miles of range respectively, and comes with LED headlights, 19″ alloys, cloth seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual 12″ screens, rear-view camera and heat pump.

At the other end of the scale, there’s the new ARIYA Evolve+ which comes with 388bhp delivering 0-62mph in 5.1 seconds and an official range of 310 miles and getting 20″ alloys and Nappa Blue leather. It costs £59, 025. Interestingly, one UK Nissan dealer is already advertising it with more than £4k off.

Nic Thomas, Nissan GB Marketing Director, said:

ARIYA is a key pillar of the Nissan line up and these two new variants will make ARIYA more appealing to a much wider audience. Nissan’s electrification strategy involves making EVs more accessible and a new entry grade and new top spec variant, both timed with our enhanced pricing, are working to deliver a more enticing customer proposition, based on both price and performance.

The new prices for the Ariya are now in effect. Bad luck if you’ve just paid list price for one.