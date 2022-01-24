Nissan Juke Kiiro is a Limited Edition Juke celebrating a tie-in with ‘The Batman’

The Nissan Juke Kiiro is a Limited Edition Juke with cosmetic titivations and heralding a promotional tie-in with ‘The Batman’ film.

If you’re going to have a limited edition model of a car to garner more sales, it helps to have a hook to hang it on. And Nissan has decided that the new Nissan Juke Kiiro will hang on a promotional tie-in with Gotham’s finest in The Batman film, due for release in March.

The tie-in will see Nissan proclaiming the Juke’s spirit echoes that of Batman, with Juke imagery across cinema, social media and billboards in the UK alongside ‘The Batman’ graphics.

You might expect the Juke Kiiro to come in a bright shade of yellow (Kiiro is Japanese for yellow), but it’s actually got a Ceramic Grey paint job, although the yellow bit comes in to play with yellow finishers on the front and rear bumpers and the base of the doors to add dynamism, say Nissan.

Other titivations include 19″ gloss black alloys, aluminium finisher of the front valance, and graphic patterns on the door mirrors and roof edges which look like they’ve been blown by the wind.

Inside, the Kiiro gets black fabric seats with black and grey Syntech leather inserts, yellow stitching and an aluminium plate on the centre console declaring the Kiiri a special edition, and power comes from the same 112bhp 1.0-litre three-pot engine as regular Jukes, with manual as standard and auto option.

Nissan is building 5,000 Juke Kiiros, with 500 coming to the UK, with availability from the end of February and price yet to be confirmed.