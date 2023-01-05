Nissan Qashqai was the best-selling car in the UK in 2022 – VW the best-selling brand

The new Nissan Qashqai was the UK’s best-selling car of 2022, and Volkswagen the best-selling brand of the year.

It’s 24 years since a UK-built car topped the sales charts for the year, and that was the Ford Fiesta, but now there’s a new British-built car topping the 20-22 sales charts with the new Nissan Qashqai beating all rivals with sales of 42,705.

First launched in 2007, the Qashqai is now on its third generation, and although it has topped the monthly sales charts from time to time in its 15 years on sales, this is the first time it’s topped the charts for a whole year.

To celebrate the achievement, Nissan has rolled out the gold vinyl to wrap a Qashqai in celebration of the achievement and as a nod to its 7,000 employees in the UK. Nissan’s Andrew Humberstone said:

This is a landmark moment for a landmark car and it’s great to see how the latest generation Qashqai has struck a chord with car buyers here in the UK. We’re absolutely thrilled to see this car’s increasing success over the last 16 years, and it’s a fitting tribute to the skills and talents of Nissan’s excellent design, engineering, production and sales teams all around the UK.

The Qashqai may have taken the top gong for model sales in 2022, but it was the Volkswagen Brand which had the most sales, in the process grabbing a market share of 8.17 per cent from sales of 131,850.

It’s clear that VW’s wide-ranging portfolio of models continues to chime with buyers, and although VW’s big push is the ID EV models it’s the VW Golf that was the biggest seller, shifting 25,558. By comparison, the biggest-selling ID EV was the ID.3 with 9,832 sales.

Rod McLeod, VW UK Director, said:

I am very pleased for Volkswagen to have finished 2022 as the UK’s most popular new-car brand for the second consecutive year. While it was obviously a challenging year for the whole industry, our team – including our fantastic network partners – did a brilliant job over the past 12 months. The result is also a clear reflection of the quality and attractiveness of our range offering.