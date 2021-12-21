Peugeot 208 and electric e-208 updated for 2022

Peugeot updates the 208 – including the electric e-208 – for 2022, including a revised model range and streamlined engine offerings.

Last month, Peugeot gave the 3008 and 5008 SUVs a bit of a titivate although, sensibly, without changing too much on what are already successful models.

Now it’s time for a 2022 update for the 208 – and the electric e-208 – and Peugeot is delivering changes for the 208 range very similar to those on the 3008 and 5008, with a revised model range and tweaked engine offerings.

The revised 208 range sees Peugeot dropping the lower-spec Allure models with the new range now Active Premium, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium and available in both 208 and e-208 versions, and Active Premium and Allure Premium get Diamond Black door mirrors.

Not only has Peugeot streamlined the model range, they’ve also done the same for the engine range too.

‘Premium’ 208s are now only available with the 1.2-litre PureTech petrol, or e-208, with either the PureTech 100 or PureTech 130, and 8-speed auto available on the 130 version.

The electric e-208 has the same 50kWh battery and 136bhp as before, but a variety of tweaks have increased range to 225 miles, and the fitting of 16” Class A+ tyres on Allure Premium and Active Premium models improves efficiency.

Despite the recent cut in PiCG, the Active Premium and the Allure Premium versions of the e-208 remain eligible for the grant with pries (after PiCG) of £28,225 and £29,525 respectively.