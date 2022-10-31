Peugeot reckons you can drive the UK’s entire coastline for FREE in an EV

Peugeot has calculated that you can drive around the UK’s 2,688-mile coastline for free using free-to-use charging points.

There are plenty of reasons why car drivers are wary of moving into an EV – including, for many, the unaffordable price to buy – although a good reason to buy, if you can afford the upfront cost, is lower running costs.

But as electricity prices skyrocket, even after government help, it’s getting close to being as expensive to charge an EV – especially at high speeds – as it is to fuel an ICE car.

That said, it’s still much cheaper to charge at home than it is to fuel an ICE car, but it’s when you venture further afield that things start to get expensive as you have to use commercial chargers (assuming they work).

But Peugeot reckons that’s not necessarily the case and has worked out – although it seems not actually tried – that you can travel the whole coast of the UK – a 2,688-mile trip – without paying a penny to charge.

With around 4,400 free-to-use public chargers around the UK – around a tenth of the total number of charging points – a journey from Land End, along England’s South Coats, up its East Coast and back again – vial Wales – there’s enough free charging availability for a free ride.

That said, if you use something like the Peugeot e-208, would mean at least ten stops to charge, each taking – assuming a 7kW charge rate on a free charger – at least seven hours. So, assuming you only average 35mph, it’ll take you around 75 hours to drive. And much the same again to charge.

It doesn’t sound like a bundle of fun, but it’s apparently doable.

You can check out Peugeot’s EV coastline adventure in the following Google maps – leg 1, leg 2, leg 3.