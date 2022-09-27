Electric Peugeot e-208 gets the e-308’s tech for more power and more range

The electric Peugeot e-208 gets a bit of a makeover for 2023 with tech from the new e-308 delivering more range and more power.

Peugeot is one of those car makers that have chosen to go down the ‘EV as a power option’ road rather than delivering a new range of different models to market their EVs.

That decision seems to be vindicated by the success of the electric e-208 which, since it arrived in 2019, has found a home with almost 110,000 buyers, has been leading sales in the electric B segment in Europe all year as well as becoming the best-selling EV in France this year.

Now, despite a bit of an update with extra range and more for the e-208 at the end of last year, Peugeot is back with more updates for the e-208, essentially endowing it with the improved tech from the soon-to-arrive Peugeot e-308.

That e-308 tech means the e-208 will get an extra 20bhp – now 156bhp – as well as a new 400v 51kWh battery improving range from a single charge to 248 miles, a charge which will take 25 minutes at 100kW for a 20 per cent to 80 per cent charge.

The Peugeot e-208 with its e-308 tech will go on sale in 2023. No prices yet.