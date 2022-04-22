Planning to buy the new Toyota GR86? No chance!

It seems Toyota has already run out of the new GR86, which managed to sell out when it went on sale in less than 90 minutes.

It’s actually a whole year since the Toyota GR86 was revealed as a new Gazoo Racing model from Toyota to replace the GT86, and promising increased performance from its new 2.4-litre four-pot petrol engine.

It took Toyota until the start of this month to put the GR86 on sale in the UK, and with a limited two-year run it was always going to be a case of first come, first served, especially as prices start at £29,995.

But it seems Toyota has been taken by surprise by the enormous interest the GR86 has garnered, and its entire allocation sold out in just 90 minutes, and with deposits paid.

Toyota’s Mark Roden said:

The phenomenal response to GR86 is a sign of how it is fulfilling its role as a thoroughbred sports car that’s affordable as well as thrilling to drive. Our Gazoo Racing-engineered models – GR Supra and GR Yaris – have generated an exceptional buzz with their competition-tuned performance and handling, helping raise expectations of what GR86 will deliver.

Toyota says that any customers who tried, but failed, to grab a slot for the GR86 on Wednesday are being placed on a list based on the time they tried to buy, with the chance to grab a slot from any cancellations.

But with this sort of demand, it’s unlikely there will be any cancellations, especially as any ‘used’ models are likely to sell at a premium on the £29,995 list price.