New Toyota GR86 FINALLY goes on sale in the UK – priced at £29,995

The new Toyota GR86 Coupe – a replacement for the GT86 – goes on sale in the UK with a single model only and prices starting at £29,995 before options.

It’s been a whole year since Toyota revealed the new GR86 as a replacement for the GT86, complete with a bigger 2.4-litre engine for improved performance – and sister car to the new Subaru BRZ, although the BRZ is no longer sold in the UK.

Now, Toyota has announced specs and prices for the new GH86, although it’s a single model choice costing £29,995 for the manual and £32,085 for the auto.

Standard kit for the GR86 includes 18″ black alloys, adaptive LED headlights, auto-folding mirrors and reversing camera, with the interior getting climate, 8″ infotainment, 7″ multi-info display, leather and ultrasuede seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise and lane-keeping.

The new 2.4-litre petrol engine produces 231bhp compared to the old GT86’s 197bhp, enough to get the manual to 62mph in 6.3 seconds and the auto in 6.9 seconds.

Toyota wants to tempt buyers in with a PCP deal which comes in at a rather appealing £299pm on a 42-month contract with a £4,777 deposit.

Now on sale, the first customer GR86 models should arrive with customers in July.