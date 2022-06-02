Polestar 2 ‘BST Edition 270′ – it’s a ‘Dynamic’ electric Polestar 2 with added power

Polestar delivers a special edition of the electric ‘2’ – the BST Edition 270 – with additional power and a focus on improved dynamic performance.

Last year, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Polestar turned up with what they called the ‘Experimental Polestar 2‘, a regular Polestar 2 with power and suspension tweaks to give it more dynamism to tackle the Hillclimb.

It seemed unlikely the ‘Experimental’ would turn into a production model, but it is, sort of, with the new Polestar 2 ‘BST Edition 270′ inspired by the Goodwood car, with Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, saying:

We had a great reaction to the specially modified Polestar 2 we showed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021 and the response made it clear – we should create a version like that for production.

The result is the BST Edition 270, which comes with the upgrade performance Polestar made available for the 2 last year which means 469bhp and 502lb/ft of torque – good for 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds – together with a bunch of other titivations.

Those additional titivations include Ohlins two-way dampers with auxiliary adjustment chambers under the bonnet, ride height lowered by 25mm, 20 per cent stiffer springs and a front strut bar.

The regular Brembo brakes are unchanged, but they’re covered by new 21″ matt black alloys rather like those on the Polestar 1, ‘Thunder’ or ‘Snow’ paint job, optional big black stripe to make you go quicker, and gloss black mirrors.

Polestar is building 270 of the BST Edition, with the first deliveries due in Q4. No prices yet.