Polestar 2 gets 66bhp OTA Performance BOOST – but at a cost

Polestar has released an over-the-air performance upgrade for the Polestar 2 offering an additional 66bhp for 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds.

As we move into a new world of electric cars more like electronic mobile boxes than cars as we’ve known them for a century or more, we’re going to get used to them being regularly updated as software gets updated – just like a mobile phone.

But with software and chips controlling almost everything, car makers are starting to upsell owners with additional features delivered by OTA updates, and Polestar is moving in to the space ahead of its SPAC listing by offering more performance for your Polestar 2.

Available in the UK, the Polestar 2 upgrade adds an extra 66bhp for a total of 476bhp – and a bit of extra torque – cutting 0-62mph to 4.4 seconds for the dual-motor powertrain.

Polestar says the additional power and torque is available as a ‘boost’ between 44mph and 80mph, with additional responsiveness and a sportier driving experience.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO says:

The upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers. The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement.

Polestar says the Polestar 2 performance upgrade will cost around €1,000.