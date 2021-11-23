Polestar 5 CONFIRMED as the production version of the Polestar Precept

The Polestar Precept Concept will be the Polestar 5 when it arrives as a production model in 2024 to rival EV saloons like the Tesla Model S.

It’s getting on for two years since the Polestar Precept Concept arrived as another instalment in Polestar’s EV ambitions, a four-door saloon aiming at the same bit of the market the Tesla Model S occupies.

Since that initial reveal, Polestar has been back with more on the Precept to confirm production intent and, until recently, we’d assumed it would be the Polestar 4, following on from the already on-sale Polestar 2 and the already confirmed Polestar 3 SUV.

But now, as Polestar delivers more on video about the Precept’s journey from concept to production (below) they confirm that the Precept will be the Polestar 5 and will arrive in 2024. So we now have to work out what the Polestar 4 is going to be. Although it seems likely it will be an XC60-sized SUV with a coupe roof.

But it’s the Polestar 5 to be that’s the news for now, as Polestar progresses to its place in the EV sun with plans, after its recent public listing plans, to grow sales to 290,000 a year by 2025.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

With the Precept documentary series we are intentionally doing something car companies usually don’t – going behind the scenes with transparency as we turn this stunning concept car into production reality. It makes me very proud to see how much of the concept car’s design is making it into the Polestar 5 – a great achievement by our designers and engineers alike.

There’s a lot about the Polestar’s design in the video, including the influence of Sharks and Planes on the designers, but no detail on what sort of power and performance.

Polestar Precept: From Concept to Car Video