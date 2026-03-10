Porsche Cayenne Electric S ARRIVES with up to 657bhp – looks like the Cayenne EV Sweet Spot

The Porsche Cayenne Electric S joins Porsche’s new Cayenne EV, boasting up to 675bhp and a starting price of £99,900.

We all know Porsche is rowing back on its EV journey after discovering that Porsche buyers really don’t want an EV (well, not enough of them), and looks set to keep all its models with an ICE option.

Of course, the Taycan EV is already here (although set, it’s rumoured, to become the Panamera Electric) and delivered Porsche some hard reality checks with falling sales and dire residuals, the Porsche Macan Electric is also already with us, but is set to be joined by a new ICE equivalent, and the Cayenne Electric arrived at the end of 2025 too but with the ICE Cayenne set to continue.

Now, Porsche is extending the Cayenne Electric offerings with a new Cayenne Electric S to sit between the entry-level model and Turbo and, just like the ICE Cayenne S, the Electric S looks to be the sweet spot in the range.

The Electric S comes with a dual motor setup – with the rear motor oil-cooled, just like the Turbo – sending 536bhp to all four wheels and with an ‘overfboost’ delivering up to 657bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and on to 155mph.

Its 113kWh battery promises range of 405 miles and 400kW charging (good luck finding a 400kW charger), which will theoretically give a 10-80% charge in 16 minutes.

You’ll be able to spot the new Electric S by its 20″ Aero wheels and new front and rear painted aprons.

The Cayenne S Electric sits bang in the middle of the Cayenne Electric price range at £99,900.