Porsche Macan Electric gets CHEAPER RWD option – New Macan 4S too

Porsche puts two new versions of the Macan Electric on sale in the UK, an entry-level RWD model and a Macan 4S.

On its mission to go electric, Porsche revealed the new electric Macan earlier this year with two models on offer – the £69,800 Macan 4 and the £95,000 Macan Turbo – prices a serious chunk more than the ICE Macan.

Now, Porsche is adding a cheaper version to the Macan Electric offerings in the UK, with a new entry-level Macan Electric with rear-wheel drive delivering 355bhp and costing from £67,200.

Clearly, with the ICE Macan disappearing in Europe from this month – and from the UK in 2025 – Porsche has to have a cheaper entry-level model if it’s going to keep buyers on board, but, that said, the RWD Macan Electric is 30% more expensive than the entry-level ICE Macan, albeit more powerful.

Despite its RWD powertrain and less power, the entry-level Macan does come with a 100kWh battery and an official range of 398 miles, and is good for 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds with a top speed of 137mph.

But it’s not just a new entry-level model that’s new, with Porsche adding the Macan 4S to the range to sit in between the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.

The Macan 4S delivers 442bhp – and up to 508bhp for a short overboost – and gets to 62mph in 4.1 seconds, with the same 100kWh battery as other Macan EV models, a range of 376 miles and charging rates up to 270kW. It costs from £75,400.

Both the new entry-level Macan Electric and 4S Electric are now available to order. Or, if the Porsche Taycan is anything to go by, wait a couple of years and get one half price.