Porsche turning ‘OLD’ Electric Taycans ‘NEW’ with software uPdate – but not OTA

Porsche is rolling out a major software uPdate for the Porsche Taycan – although not OTA – adding functionality and range improvements.

The Porsche Taycan – Porsche’s first electric car – may feel like a very new Porsche, but it’s been around since 2019 and Porsche has flogged more than 75,000.

In the three years since the Taycan bowed in, it seems Porsche has learnt rather a lot about the way it functions in the real world and discovered lots of ways in which it can be improved. And those improvements are now being rolled-out to all Taycans to bring even the early 2019 cars up to date. But you’ll have to stick your Taycan in to Porsche for a day to get the work done – it’s not an OTA update.

The Taycan’s powertrain gets updated so it can now ‘de-energise’ the front electric motor (on AWD versions) which can, depending on the model, add up to 31 miles of range, and there’s now an energy flow meter on the infotainment display so you can see where the power is going, and Energy recuperation settings are now retained even when driving settings are changed.

Charging is also improved to deliver a maximum charge rate over a wider temperature range, and there’s now a 22kW onboard charging option which can be retro-fitted (although at a cost).

PCM also gets tweaked with better voice control and Spotify, better ParkAssist, Keyless opening, Wireless Android Auto and more. Although some functions will cost you.

Porsche’s Kevin Giek said:

This campaign will allow all customers to benefit from the continuous further development of the Taycan. We have extensively optimised the model series in almost every respect since 2019 New functions have been added and others have been revised or tweaked to further enhance the customer experience. Following this update, anyone driving a Taycan from early in the car’s production run will be pleasantly surprised by how much has developed on the vehicle side since then.